Virginia

Virginia Police Officer Dragged by Car Dies from Injuries

The police officer worked in Newport News, Virginia

By Associated Press

NBC News

Police in Virginia confirm that an officer has died after being dragged by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop.

Newport News police wrote in a statement that the officer had stopped a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday before getting out to speak with the driver.

Police said the motorist then accelerated "at some point during the encounter," dragging the officer along with the car. The officer was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police told news outlets the vehicle crashed nearby and the driver was taken into custody. The driver and the officer weren't immediately identified. Authorities are investigating.

