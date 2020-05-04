coronavirus

Virginia Gov. to Detail Path to Reopening From Coronavirus Closures

The governor says that the state can begin a reopening plan once new coronavirus cases drop for 14 days

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam plans to roll out details Monday about what Phase 1 of Virginia’s reopening plan will look like.

Northam has said he will not start his reopening plan until there is a consistent drop in coronavirus cases for 14 days. Recent data shows the number of new cases discovered each day continues to grow.

The governor says while the first phase of his plan would allow some closed businesses to reopen they would have strict safety restrictions.

Virginia has already started to allow non-emergency medical procedures to resume.

Northam is expected to speak with reporters at noon and 2 p.m.

