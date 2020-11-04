Virginia Football Game Postponed After Louisville Coronavirus Outbreak

UVA game postponed after Louisville coronavirus outbreak originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Virginia football team won't be playing this weekend, a result of more positive coronavirus test results in the Louisville program.

Louisville has suspended all football activities temporarily, and their scheduled game Saturday with UVA has been moved to November 14, according to a statement by the ACC conference.

While the change is less than ideal for either team, it was a convenient rescheduling because both programs had the 14th off.

Twenty-two total players and coaches for Louisville have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are currently under quarantine as close contacts.

This isn't the first time UVA has had to adjust to a rescheduled game as a result of coronavirus testing -- the Cavaliers' matchup with Virginia Tech was supposed to open their season but is now scheduled for December 12.

UVA is 2-4 on the season, breaking a four-game losing streak with a 44-41 win over 15th-ranked UNC in its most recent game.