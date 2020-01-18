Maryland

Video Shows Assault on Baltimore Officer, Police Say

By Associated Press and NBC Washington Staff

Baltimore City Police
Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Baltimore officials said Saturday they arrested one person and were looking for others after a video on social media showed a group of people assaulting a police officer as he tried to make an arrest.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement that the incident began overnight when a sergeant was conducting a business check just before midnight. A person in that business became argumentative and spat in the officer's face, Harrison said.

While the officer tried to arrest that person, several others were captured on video kicking the officer, Harrison said.

Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young said in a statement that one person had been arrested and authorities are searching for others shown in the video. He said the officer was not seriously injured. Harrison said he believed the officer had done nothing to provoke the assault and should be commended for using the appropriate amount of force to apprehend his assailant.''

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also commented on the incident, saying he was "appalled and disgusted" and violence against officers would not be tolerated.

This article tagged under:

MarylandBaltimoreBaltimore police
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us