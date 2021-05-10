Two DC Officers Charged in Police Racing Crash

Two of the four D.C. police officers who raced in their cruisers and crashed on April 22 are facing reckless driving charges, according to documents filed in D.C. Superior Court.

Officers Humias Khan and Jerrita Millington were both charged with reckless driving, aggravated reckless driving resulting in property damage and aggravated reckless driving resulting in bodily harm.

According to court documents, Khan and Millington were driving the police cruisers when they crashed on April 22 in Northeast.

"Both vehicles carelessly and heedlessly proceeded south on Anacostia Avenue, accelerating to speeds that displayed a wanton disregard for the safety of both persons and property," documents state.

Khan and Millington hit speeds of almost 50 mph while racing in a 25 mph zone, according to court documents. Millington tried to make a left turn in front of Khan's car onto Polk Street NE and the two collided.

"Defendant Khan attempted to swerve to the left but was unable to avoid striking the rear driver side of [Millington's vehicle]," court documents said. Millington's car spun out through the intersection and eventually collided with a fence.

"A section of the wooden fence was destroyed as a result of the collision," documents state.

All four of the officers reported minor injuries and were treated at the Police and Fire Clinic.

One of the four officers was a probationary employee and was fired, D.C. Police said. The department did not reveal their name.

The other three are on a non-contact status pending review by the D.C. attorney general and then the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau.

Court documents said the 2019 Ford Taurus Khan was driving "had an estimated property damage amount of $9,796.73, and Millinton's 2017 Ford Taurus "had an estimated property damage amount of $11,921."

One of the officers in the passenger seat captured the crash on his body camera.

“Obviously those types of things are unacceptable, they’re embarrassing. It’s not something that we tolerate,” Chief Robert Contee said. “It’s certainly something that I will not tolerate as the chief of the Metropolitan Police Department.”