Trump Supporters Plan DC Demonstrations to Protest Election Results

Supporters of President Donald Trump plan to march from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court Saturday to protest election results they say are fraudulent.

Women for America First, which obtained a permit for its demonstration, said there will be music, dancing and speakers at the rally, which begins at noon.

About a dozen other pro-Trump groups, including Million MAGA March and Stop the Steal DC, also plan to rally.

There are some groups that oppose the president also planning to rally in D.C.

Trump supporters gathered near the White House Friday ahead of the demonstrations.

There were some arguments and tense moments with Trump supporters and counterprotesters shouting at each other Friday evening, and it wasn’t just over voting results. Some questioned Trump supporters who weren’t wearing masks.

I asked some #MillionsMAGAMarch protesters why they won’t wear masks during the pandemic. CDC says wearing masks could keep you from catching the virus @nbcwashington @MSNBC https://t.co/nxbxYo0ACu pic.twitter.com/QCKuVPL1ra — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) November 14, 2020

Mayor Muriel Bowser said D.C. police are monitoring a caravan of Trump supporters who are reportedly headed from Texas to D.C.

Police warned against taking guns to the rallies.

“We see some folks that are communicating on social media suggesting that they’re going to bring firearms into our city,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said. “You cannot open carry in the District of Columbia, anywhere in the District of Columbia.”

It is only legal to carry a firearm outside the home in the District with a D.C.-issued concealed carry permit, Newsham said, but even with such a permit, firearms are prohibited in the areas where the demonstrations will take place.

Police released a list of more than 30 streets around the White House, U.S. Capitol and Supreme Court that will be closed all day Saturday, as well as extensive parking restrictions downtown all weekend.