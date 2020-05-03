Truckers Protest in DC After Feeling Economic Strain of Coronavirus Pandemic

Semi-truckers lined up along Constitution Avenue Saturday to protest low freight rates as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

They said they are defending their constitutional rights after experiencing economic hardship in the wake of the coronavirus. As the economy continues to unravel, the protesters said truckers are struggling too.

There were 70 small business truckers gathered outside of the White House honking their horns and holding up signs. They said they don't want to be forgotten in the aftermath of the pandemic.

"At this point we don't care if you're Republican or Democratic. Who ever stands up for our trucking industry, they're going to have our support," one of the truckers told News4.

They say they will be lined up in protest through Monday.