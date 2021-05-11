Transgender Woman Sues DC Jail for Discrimination

A transgender woman is suing D.C. Jail for keeping her in the men’s detention unit despite her identifying as female.

Sunday Hinton has been in custody at D.C. Jail since April 26.

She has made several requests to be transferred to the women’s unit, but those requests have been denied, according to an attorney with the ACLU of D.C.

Government attorneys have argued that housing at the D.C. jail is based on anatomy, according to court filings.

“Transgender individuals are at very high risk for sexual violence, assault, harassment when incarcerated, generally," ACLU DC attorney Megan Yan said. "Ms. Hinton is very, very upset about her situation. She wants to be in a woman’s facility, because she’s a woman, and she feels that she's deeply being hurt by the fact that this policy is discriminating her because she’s transgender.”

Jail officials have offered to place Hinton in protective custody. Hinton’s lawyers said that would be like putting her in solitary confinement.

It is currently unclear how many transgender people are incarcerated in D.C. Jail.

Hinton recently arrived in custody and, per the current protocols, was placed into single-occupancy quarantine for 14 days, said Keena Blackmon, a spokesperson for the D.C. Department of Corrections.

Once the quarantine period ends, Hinton will go before the Transgender Housing Committee, which will determine her housing “based on safety needs, housing availability and gender identity,” Blackmon said.

“D.C. DOC is sensitive to Ms. Hinton’s concerns and will continue to ensure that its residents’ needs are met,” Blackmon said.

The Transgender Housing Committee has not met since January 2020.