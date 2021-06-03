Suspect Arrested in Attack on Asian Business Owner in Northeast DC

Police arrested a suspect in the assault of an Asian business owner May 4 in Northeast D.C.

Samuel Delwyn Thomas, 30, of Cockeysville, Maryland, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault.

Chong Hu Lu, owner of Max Trading, said a customer was upset that he doesn’t allow opening items in the store.

The customer punched him in the face, Lu said. The attack was caught on surveillance video.

“'F*** you, Chinese people. I hate you,'” the customer said, according to Lu.

His wife, Cong Cong Hu, stepped in and tried to help, the surveillance video shows.

“I was so scared. What if the guy go crazy, have a gun or knife? I don’t know what would happen, so I’m so scared,” Hu said.

Lu had to go to the hospital, where he got 14 stitches.

