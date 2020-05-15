STEM Symposium for Kids Takes Speaker Series Online

With a few weeks left until summer vacation, there is still time to add some fun to your virtual learning routine.

The USA Science and Engineering Festival is offering its X-STEM Symposium online in partnership with AstraZeneca. The event is providing an interactive online experience for students in grades six through 12.

To access the festival, you can register online for a series of livestreams from speakers in the STEM field. The next series will be May 18 and 19.

Speakers included NASA Astronaut Christina H. Koch, infectious disease researcher Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Vice President Al Gore and others doing work on the environment, in medicine, engineering and other science-related fields.