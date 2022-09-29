Yankees ticket prices for potential Aaron Judge No. 62 HR game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Aaron Judge has his sights set on the No. 62 and is becoming focused on delivering baseball history during the Yankees’ last home series of the 2022 MLB season this weekend.

New York will have its full attention on the American League MVP frontrunner who needs one more home run to break Roger Maris' single-season record for most homers of 61.

As Judge starts his quest for home run 62, the 30-year-old has seven regular season games left, only three being at home, before the Yankees head into the playoffs.

Judge and the Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, Sept. 30 in a three-game series, and all eyes will be on the 2022 home run king.

Here's what you need to know about purchasing a ticket to watch Judge make history at Yankee Stadium:

How much is the cheapest ticket to see Aaron Judge and the Yankees Friday night?

Yankee diehards can still get in Friday night to see Aaron Judge's home run chase for $60 which is a good deal considering how much tickets went for during last weekend's home series against the Boston Red Sox.

What is the most expensive ticket for Friday’s game at Yankee Stadium?

The most expensive ticket for Friday night’s Yankee-Oriole game is $5,400, according to StubHub.

How much are tickets to the Yankees-Orioles game on Saturday?

To catch the Yankees in action in Game 2 of their final homestead, tickets are affordable for fans, ranging from $20 - $9,699, according to StubHub.

How much are tickets to the Yankees-Orioles game on Sunday?

A ticket to the last game of the Yankee-Orioles series can be purchased as low as $23, according to StubHub.

Don’t believe us? Just take a peek at Section 434A below.

Not a bad price for a chance to see baseball history.

Are the Yankees in the MLB playoffs?

The Yankees clinched the 2022 AL East title earlier this week against the Blue Jays and went on to secure a first-round bye in the MLB playoffs with a win in Toronto on Wednesday night.

How much is a 2022 MLB playoff ticket at Yankee stadium?

While the day and time of the Yankees' first playoff game is unknown, they will be playing at home to start the postseason, with tickets ranging between $109 - $6,515, according to StubHub.