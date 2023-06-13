Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera wears grandmother's tooth on necklace

Even baseball fans who are a bit long in the tooth had probably never seen this before.

When New York Yankees outfielder Oswaldo Cabrera stepped onto the field during Tuesday's game against the New York Mets, he was wearing his grandmother's tooth on a chain around his neck, according to Meredith Marakovits of YES Network.

Oswaldo Cabrera rocking a necklace with his grandmother’s TOOTH 🦷



There’s something you don’t see every day! pic.twitter.com/Uzq1p8qCeL — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 14, 2023

The tooth of Grandma Cabrera. Our good luck charm. #RepBx pic.twitter.com/fpILt4VpnJ — Nestor’s Apple 🍎 (@appleofnestor) June 14, 2023

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"He walked by me in the clubhouse today and I said, 'What's that on your necklace? Is that a tooth?'" Marakovits said during Tuesday's game. "And he said, 'Yeah, it's a tooth. My mom told me to wear it.' It's his grandma Anna's tooth. He said, 'Whatever my mom tells me to do, I'm gonna do.' So, he's a good son, but I've never seen that before."

Nor have other baseball fans, or dentists, or anyone else for that matter. The revelation about the 24-year-old's necklace - with the tooth dangling from a gold chain - led to many questions and jokes on social media and in the broadcast booth.

"Is grandma Anna still with us without a tooth?" Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay said.

"It looks like grandma had a filling in that tooth, too," Yankees analyst Paul O'Neill said. "It's all beat up...I've seen a shark tooth on some people's necklaces but never a human tooth."

"It would be funny if he was wearing a whole denture," Kay joked.

"Floss your teeth, kids," analyst David Cone added.