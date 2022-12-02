Uruguay

Uruguay Defeats Ghana, Eliminated from World Cup by Tiebreakers

An Uruguay 2-0 win over Ghana wasn't enough as South Korea advanced to the round of 16 from Group H with tiebreakers in effect

By Julia Elbaba

It was a bittersweet 2022 World Cup ending for Uruguay after its win over Ghana in the last Group H game.

Despite the 2-0 win, the Sky Blue did not advance to the Round of 16 after South Korea defeated Portugal 2-1 on Friday based on FIFA's fair play rule.

With even points and goal differential, South Korea advanced to the knockout stage over Uruguay based on scoring more goals throughout the tournament.

Uruguay midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored two goals in the first half for a 2-0 lead. These were the only two goals Uruguay had scored at the 2022 World Cup.

The first goal came in the 26th minute with Luis Suarez taking a low shot, which was saved by Ghana's goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, but it bounced over his arms and de Arrascaeta nodded it in at the far post.

Just six minutes later, de Arrascaeta struck again. Assisted by Suarez, de Arrascaeta took a low shot toward the goal and narrowly got it under Ati-Zigi into the back of the net to extend Uruguay's lead.

Portugal joins South Korea in advancement from Group H to the Round of 16.

