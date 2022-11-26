Kylian Mbappé Scores in Second Straight Game at World Cup

Kylian Mbappé is on a roll in Qatar.

The French phenom scored in his second consecutive game to open the 2022 World Cup, this time giving his team a 1-0 lead against Denmark on Saturday.

Mbappé had come close on a couple of occasions earlier against Denmark. He finally broke through after working with Theo Hernández on the left side and beating the Denmark defense and goaltender Kasper Schmeichel.

At 23 years old, Mbappé is already up to six World Cup goals in his career. He scored four times during France’s title-winning run in 2018 and got on the board in 2022 with a tally against Australia on Tuesday.

Here are five things to know about Kylian Mbappé, World Cup winner and forward for Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappé is tied for second in the 2022 Golden Boot chase with his second goal, trailing only Enner Valencia of Ecuador.

France can become the first team to punch its ticket to the knockout stage if it beats Denmark. The European opponent countered with an equalizer just seven minutes after Mbappé scored to make it a 1-1 game.