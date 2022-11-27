How to Watch Belgium vs. Morocco in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F Play

Belgium started the World Cup on the right foot, and now the team is on the doorstep of the knockout stage.

Michy Batshuayi and Thibaut Courtois propelled Belgium to a 1-0 victory over Canada to begin Group F play. Courtois kept Canada off the board with a save on a penalty kick, and Batshuayi tallied the match’s lone goal in the 44th minute.

With three points already, Belgium can punch its ticket to the round of 16 by winning its next match, but Morocco will enter that contest with other plans. Morocco secured a point with a scoreless draw against reigning World Cup runner-up Croatia on Wednesday.

Will Belgium take more control over Group F, or will Morocco step up against another European opponent?

Here is everything to know for the upcoming duel between Belgium and Morocco.

When is Belgium vs. Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Belgium and Morocco will face off on Sunday, Nov. 27.

What time is Belgium vs. Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The match will kick off at 8 a.m. ET (4 p.m. local time) at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

How to watch Belgium vs. Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Belgium vs. Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

Who are the players to watch in Belgium vs. Morocco?

Batshuayi and Courtois are two of the many talented players on a loaded Belgium roster. Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Yannick Carraso are prominent talents that make Belgium one of the potential contenders to win the 2022 World Cup, even with striker Romelu Lukaku out of the lineup.

Here are five things to know about Belgian soccer star Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City.

On the other side, Romain Saiss is the captain for Morocco, while Yassine Bounou is in goal.