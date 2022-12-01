Germany's Kai Havertz Didn't Look Thrilled After Winning Player of the Match Award

It wasn’t a fun day for Kai Havertz – just look at his face.

Kai Havertz is delighted with his player of the match award. pic.twitter.com/dYyeeDnM2P — Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) December 1, 2022

You’d think he would be elated to hold up Budweiser’s Player of the Match Award, and normally he would, but today he had other things on his mind – like the fact that his team just got eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite winning today’s match.

In Thursday's Group E finale, Germany clinched a nice 4-2 win over Costa Rica, however it wasn’t enough to send them through to the round of 16 because of what happened on the other side of the group.

As Germany beat Costa Rica, Japan beat Spain in their Group E finale – so, both Japan and Spain advanced to the knockout stage, while Germany and Costa Rica were eliminated from the competition.

Havertz did have a stellar game, though. The 23-year-old midfielder scored twice for Germany on Thursday, including once in the 73rd minute and once in the 85th minute.

In addition to Havertz’s goals, Serge Gnabry and Niclas Fullkrug scored for Germany’s side and led the team to their 4-2 victory.