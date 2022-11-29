It looks like U.S. men's national team fans don't have to worry about Christian Pulisic's injury.

The star American winger sent out a Snapchat picture of himself in a hospital bed on Tuesday and wrote that he would be ready for Saturday's Round of 16 showdown with the Netherlands.

"So f***ing proud of my guys," Pulisic wrote in the caption, "I'll be ready Saturday don't worry."

Christian Pulisic sends a message of support to his USMNT teammates ❤️🇺🇸



(via @AreaSportsNet, @Adimitri24) pic.twitter.com/Vk0yculZfA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

Multiple outlets have confirmed that the now-viral photo is indeed real.

Fellow USMNT player Weston McKennie received a similar message from Pulisic over text.

Weston McKennie says he sent Pulisic a text to check on him and Pulisic replied: “Best believe I'll be ready on Saturday.” — Laken Litman (@LakenLitman) November 29, 2022

Pulisic was taken to the hospital for scans on an injury suffered in Tuesday's Round of 16-clinching 1-0 win over Iran. He was later diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and listed as day-to-day.

Pulisic was injured on the goal that ultimately pushed the U.S. through to the knockout stage. In a must-win game versus Iran, the 24-year-old delivered the match's lone goal in the 38th minute.

After knocking home the score, Pulisic fell on Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and remained on the ground for a few minutes in obvious pain. He came back onto the pitch in the 43rd minute and finished out the half before being subbed off to start the second half.

Pulisic was out of the hospital and back at the hotel by the time the rest of the team arrived from the game.