Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic Sends Epic Message From Hospital After USMNT's Win Over Iran

Pulisic was taken to the hospital after suffering an abdomen injury in Tuesday's win over Iran

By Eric Mullin

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
NBC Universal, Inc.

It looks like U.S. men's national team fans don't have to worry about Christian Pulisic's injury.

The star American winger sent out a Snapchat picture of himself in a hospital bed on Tuesday and wrote that he would be ready for Saturday's Round of 16 showdown with the Netherlands.

"So f***ing proud of my guys," Pulisic wrote in the caption, "I'll be ready Saturday don't worry."

Multiple outlets have confirmed that the now-viral photo is indeed real.

Fellow USMNT player Weston McKennie received a similar message from Pulisic over text.

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

USMNT 7 hours ago

USA Beats Iran 1-0, Advances to Round of 16 Against Netherlands

FIFA Nov 27

World Cup Advancement: Knockout Stage Scenarios for Each Team

Pulisic was taken to the hospital for scans on an injury suffered in Tuesday's Round of 16-clinching 1-0 win over Iran. He was later diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and listed as day-to-day.

Pulisic was injured on the goal that ultimately pushed the U.S. through to the knockout stage. In a must-win game versus Iran, the 24-year-old delivered the match's lone goal in the 38th minute.

After knocking home the score, Pulisic fell on Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and remained on the ground for a few minutes in obvious pain. He came back onto the pitch in the 43rd minute and finished out the half before being subbed off to start the second half.

Pulisic was out of the hospital and back at the hotel by the time the rest of the team arrived from the game.

This article tagged under:

Christian PulisicsoccerFIFAQatarUSMNT
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us