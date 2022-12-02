Arrascaeta Scores Uruguay's First Two Goals of 2022 World Cup

Giorgian de Arrascaeta is feeling it.

The Uruguay midfielder scored back-to-back goals in its final group stage match vs. Ghana on Friday to give the Sky Blue a 2-0 lead.

The first goal came in the 26th minute with Luis Suarez taking a low shot, which was saved by Ghana's goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, but it bounced over his arms and de Arrascaeta nodded it in at the far post.

Just six minutes later, de Arrascaeta strikes again. Assisted by Suarez, de Arrascaeta takes a low shot toward the goal and narrowly gets it under Ati-Zigi into the back of the net to extend Uruguay's lead.

Uruguay sits in fourth place in Group H standings and needs a win vs. Ghana plus a South Korea loss or draw vs. Portugal to advance to the Round of 16. A tiebreaker will be in effect if South Korea wins.

The Portugal-South Korea showdown is tied 1-1 at the end of the first half.