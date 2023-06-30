How much are Women's World Cup tickets in 2023?

The Women's World Cup is right around the corner and intense soccer action is set to hit Australia and New Zealand.

Fans from all around the world will be tuning into the prestigious tournament as the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) looks to make World Cup history with its third straight title.

If you are planning to make the trip and attend the matches in person, you'll want to secure your tickets ahead of time.

Here is everything you need to know about tickets for the 2023 Women's World Cup:

How much are tickets for the Women's World Cup?

There are a few different factors that will influence how much money you will have to spend to attend the Women’s World Cup.

Category 1 is the highest-priced ticket and is located in prime areas within the stadium. Category 2 and Category 3 are tickets that are placed in seating areas within the stadium that offers a less optimal view of the action.

Ticket prices for the tournament are as follows:

International fans traveling to Australia or New Zealand for the tournament will be charged Australian Dollars (AUD) for their tickets and can purchase tickets here.

If you're looking for a cheaper ticket, the obstructed seating option lets you save 50% of the original cost, according to FIFA’s website.

Where can you buy Women’s World Cup tickets?

Tickets in categories 1, 2 and 3 for single-match passes are available on FIFA's website.

How much does the Women’s World Cup final cost?

Attending the final will be the most expensive match of the tournament.

For categories 1, 2 and 3 as an adult, it will cost $80, $53, and $27 USD, respectively. It will cost $40, $27 and $13 USD as a child.

Tickets for the final can be purchased here.