Paige Bueckers signs deal with Unrivaled that rivals WNBA salary: Report

A day before the 2025 WNBA Draft, Paige Bueckers appears to have her offseasons sorted.

Bueckers on Sunday agreed to a three-year deal with the 3-on-3 Unrivaled league, ESPN's Kendra Andrews first reported.

The 23-year-old's first-year salary with the league is set to exceed her first four-year WNBA deal, the report added.

There was no exact figure quoted in the report, though per the WNBA's collective bargaining agreement, Bueckers is expected to make $78,831 as a rookie if the Dallas Wings take her first overall.

In total across the back-ended four-year deal, her contract would hold a total value of $348,198, per Spotrac. She'll make the most in her fourth season, which is at $100,510.

Bueckers signed an NIL deal last year with Unrivaled but did not play due to duties with her UConn college team, recently winning the national championship.

Unrivaled was founded in 2023 by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, and just ended its debut season in March.

It marked a highly successful inaugural launch as the league exceeded $27 million in revenue, more than double it's projected number, the report added.

Bueckers' addition will help attract even more attention, with the league also hoping to secure the signatures of Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson, among others, for the future.

