Golden State Valkyries unveil uniforms for debut 2025 WNBA season

The WNBA's newest team unveiled its uniforms for its inaugural season

By Tristi Rodriguez

The time finally has come -- the Golden State Valkyries have revealed their uniforms for the 2025 WNBA season.

A press release issued by the team Thursday describes the uniforms as a representation of who the Valkyries are, with representation of both Oakland, where the team's practice facility and front office are located, and San Francisco's Chase Center, where the team will play its home games.

The uniform features the team's logo, which highlights the Bay Bridge, with the suspension cables reimagined as wings. Additionally, the five triangles formed within the "wings" represent the five players on the court at one time, while the 13 lines extending from the top of the sword, which also doubles as the bridge tower, reflect the Valkryies becoming the 13th active team in the WNBA.

“The Valkyries’ inaugural uniforms are a visual interpretation of who Valkyries are: fierce, bold and strong,” Valkyries senior vice president of marketing & communications Kimberly Veale said. “When our athletes and fans alike put on a Valkyries uniform during our inaugural season, they will embody that ethos.

"These uniforms represent another major milestone for the franchise as we prepare to welcome WNBA basketball to the Bay Area in 2025."

As part of WNBA's structure, the Valkryies will wear two versions of their uniforms -- one black and one white.

Golden State founding partners JPMorgan Chase and Kaiser Permanente are featured on the uniforms.

The Valkyries, the WNBA affiliate of the seven-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors, were announced as the 13th WNBA franchise in October 2023.

They will play their first games in 2025.

