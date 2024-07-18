What is the WNBA single-game assist record? Caitlin Clark breaks mark

Caitlin Clark continues to set new marks.

The 2024 No. 1 overall pick is gradually acclimating to life in the WNBA, and she once again made noise in a game against the Dallas Wings.

Despite Clark's Indiana Fever losing 101-93, the 22-year-old made league history by breaking the single-game assist record, doing so in just her 26th-career outing.

your new @WNBA record-holder for most assists in a single game: Caitlin Clark, with 19.



it only took her 26 career games 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/suqZ61ZizZ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 18, 2024

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

So, how many dimes did Clark register and what was the old mark? Here's what to know:

What is the WNBA single-game assist record?

Caitlin Clark set the new WNBA single-game assist record at 19 against the Dallas Wings on July 17, 2024.

What was the previous WNBA single-game assist record?

The previous high was set by Courtney Vandersloot on Aug. 31, 2020. Vandersloot had 18 assists in one game with the Chicago Sky versus the Fever.

Who has the most WNBA assists of all time?

The WNBA player with the most assists of all time is Sue Bird, who logged 3,234 during her 19-year career.

Which active WNBA player has the most assists of all time?

The active WNBA player with the most assists of all time is Courtney Vandersloot, who currently plays for the New York Liberty. Vandersloot is second all time with 2,773 assists and counting.