WNBA Legend Sue Bird Raises Seahawks' Flag Ahead of Week 3 Matchup

There’s nothing Seattle fans like better than athletes hyping up other athletes.

Four-time WNBA Champion and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird showed her support for her fellow Seattle athletes ahead of the Seahawks’ Week 3 matchup against the Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

The recently-retired Seattle Storm point guard did the honor of raising the Seahawks’ flag before kickoff.

One of the most cherished traditions at Lumen Field is the raising of the 12th Man Flag in the South Endzone before home games.

This honorary tradition is usually performed by a former player, a local celebrity or a Seattle sports legend.

For Sunday’s Week 3 matchup, the Seahawks chose Seattle’s very own Bird to raise the flag.

Today we’re recognizing one of the most prolific basketball careers ever. @S10Bird will be our flag raiser to kick us off! pic.twitter.com/IuT5ooBEGt — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 25, 2022

Bird, who retired this fall, is known as one of the best players to ever enter the WNBA. She is a four-time WNBA Champion, a thirteen-time WNBA All-Star and a five-time Olympic gold medalist.

Bird was and always will be a face Seattle will cherish – and she was the face of the Storm for 20 years.