Wizards Fire GM Tommy Sheppard After Missing Playoffs Again

The Washington Wizards fired general manager Tommy Sheppard on Wednesday after the team missed the postseason for a second consecutive season.
Owner Ted Leonsis announced the move, saying the failure to make the playoffs the past two seasons was disappointing, and a search for new leadership will begin immediately.
Sheppard's dismissal comes less than two years after he received a contract extension in November 2021. Washington went 35-47 in 2021-22 and then posted this same record this season.
The failure to make it even to the play-in round was particularly distressing since the Wizards just signed star guard Bradley Beal to a max-value contract last offseason.
