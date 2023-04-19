Washington Wizards

Wizards Fire GM Tommy Sheppard After Missing Playoffs Again

Owner Ted Leonsis announced the move, saying the failure to make the playoffs the past two seasons was disappointing

By Noah Trister

The Washington Wizards fired general manager Tommy Sheppard on Wednesday after the team missed the postseason for a second consecutive season.

Owner Ted Leonsis announced the move, saying the failure to make the playoffs the past two seasons was disappointing, and a search for new leadership will begin immediately.

Sheppard's dismissal comes less than two years after he received a contract extension in November 2021. Washington went 35-47 in 2021-22 and then posted this same record this season.

The failure to make it even to the play-in round was particularly distressing since the Wizards just signed star guard Bradley Beal to a max-value contract last offseason.

