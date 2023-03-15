Aaron Rodgers

Winnipeg Jets Post Hilarious Photoshop After Aaron Rodgers' Announcement

Rodgers wants to play for the Jets -- in New York

By Max Molski

Aaron Rodgers plans to change teams for the first time in his professional career. He does not, however, plan to change sports.

The 39-year-old quarterback announced on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he intends to play for the Jets next season. While it’s clear he meant the New York NFL franchise, the Winnipeg NHL franchise decided to have some fun with the news.

Soon after the announcement, the NHL Jets’ social media team posted a photoshop of Rodgers in a white Winnipeg sweater with the caption, “Confirming Aaron Rodgers’ report.”

The NFL Jets had some fun of their own on social media, too, when they were name dropped on Wednesday:

Winnipeg is actually a shorter drive to Green Bay than New York is. Still, until Rodgers makes a retirement announcement, expect him to stick to pads instead of skates.

This article tagged under:

Aaron RodgersNFLNHL
