Tyreek Hill's wife files for divorce day after domestic dispute, records show

The wife of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill filed for divorce a day after police said the two were involved in a domestic dispute, court records show.

Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill filed the petition for dissolution of marriage in Miami-Dade on Tuesday, a day after Sunny Isles Beach Police responded to the domestic dispute involving the couple at their high-rise condominium.

According to the filing, the couple became separated on Monday — the day of the dispute. They were married on Nov. 8, 2023.

The filing claims the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and notes the couple shares one child, who was born last year.

According to an incident report, Sunny Isles Beach Police responded Monday to an "assault in progress" at the Dolphins star's condo on Collins Avenue.

Hill told police he came home from training that afternoon and started talking to his wife about their couples therapy sessions, the incident report said.

Hill's wife said the therapy sessions were "not working out," and when she told him he wasn't involved enough with their daughter, Hill became "irritated," police wrote in the report.

Hill then grabbed the baby from his wife and started walking around the apartment, police said.

"I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want," the report said Hill stated.

Hill's mother-in-law told police the arguments between Hill and her daughter are frequent. She called Hill "very aggressive and impulsive" and "he has anger issues," and that she fears for her daughter's life.

Hill's mother-in-law also claimed she saw Hill throwing her daughter's computer on the floor and later grabbing the baby and walking with her in his arms toward the balcony of their 35th-floor residence, the incident report read. That was when she called police.

Police found the baby in good health and physical condition after the incident. Hill was not arrested or charged with a crime.

“On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed," a Dolphins spokesperson said in a statement. "We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter.”

Hill, 31, came to Miami in 2022 following a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. He signed a three-year extension worth $90 million in August of 2024.

Despite the lucrative deal, the star receiver had a turbulent 2024 during which a fire broke out at his Southwest Ranches home, he was sued by a social media influencer who claimed he intentionally broke her leg at his home in 2023 and he ended up in handcuffs during a police encounter before the Dolphins' home opener.

NBC6's Tony Pipitone breaks down what bodycam video of the incident shows moment by moment.