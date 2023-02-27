Who is the longest-tenured manager in MLB? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The dugout has essentially been another home for some of MLB’s familiar faces.

As Opening Day for the 2023 MLB season approaches, managers like Dave Roberts will tack on more days at the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers while others like Chicago White Sox’ Pedro Grifol are new to the role with hopes of constructing long-term success.

But that begs the question: Just who is the longest-tenured manager in MLB?

From Roberts to Grifol and more, let’s take a deep dive:

Who is the longest-tenured manager in MLB in 2023?

Heading into the 2023 season, Terry Francona is the MLB’s longest-tenured manager.

The Cleveland Guardians manager has been at the helm since Oct. 6, 2012, which is 3,796 days and counting.

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash is the only other manager above the 3,000-games-managed mark, sitting at 3,008 games and counting. He started the role on Dec. 3, 2014.

Here’s a look at when every current MLB manager started their role:

Who is the shortest-tenured manager in MLB in 2023?

As aforementioned, White Sox’ Pedro Grifol is the shortest-tenured manager in MLB. He took over from Tony La Russa on Nov. 3, 2022.

Three other managers were hired just a month before Grifol following the conclusion of the 2022 campaign: Bruce Bochy (Texas Rangers), Skip Schumaker (Miami Marlins) and Matt Quatraro (Kansas City Royals).

Who is the longest-tenured manager in MLB history?

Fifty years -- that’s how long the longest-tenured manager in MLB history stayed in his role. The record belongs to Connie Mack, who managed the Philadelphia Athletics from 1901-1950.

John McGraw comes second after managing the New York Giants for 31 years from 1902-1932.

Who is the oldest manager in MLB in 2023?

The oldest manager by age in MLB in 2023 is Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros. Baker is 73 years, 257 days and counting after being born on June 15, 1949.

Who is the youngest manager in MLB in 2023?

On the flip side of Baker is Oliver Marmol of the St. Louis Cardinals. Marmol is 36 years, 240 days and counting after being born on July 2, 1986.

He started the role on Oct. 25, 2021, when he was 35 years old, making him the youngest manager in the league in 18 years after Cleveland hired Eric Wedge, also 35 at the time, in 2003.