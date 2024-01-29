With the Super Bowl teams officially decided, many have turned their attention to the other big performance --- the musical one.

Following Sunday's matchups, the San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, a rematch of Super Bowl 54 in 2020.

But this year's halftime show will look quite different.

From pregame to halftime, here's a look at who will take the field outside of the game itself:

Who is performing the halftime show at the Super Bowl for 2024?

Usher, Usher....

The King of R&B was named the halftime performer for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas back in September.

Usher unveiled a trailer for this year's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, saying that the upcoming performance has been "30 years in the making."

Who else is performing at this year's Super Bowl?

Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day will step up to the mic before the Super Bowl kicks off in Las Vegas next month.

The three artists make up the NFL's Super Bowl LVIII pregame lineup, the NFL and Roc Nation announced on Thursday. McEntire will perform the national anthem, Malone will perform "America the Beautiful" and Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

"I'm honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time," McEntire wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

The Super Bowl entertainment will be accompanied by American Sign Language performances. Actor Daniel Durant will sign the national anthem, model/dancer Anjel Piñero will sign "America the Beautiful" and actor/choreographer Shaheem Sanchez will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing," as well as the halftime show.

When and where is the Super Bowl for 2024?

Super Bowl 58 is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Who is playing in Super Bowl 58?

It’s Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs versus Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.

The No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs and No. 1 San Francisco 49ers both punched their tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on championship weekend.

It's a Super Bowl matchup most recently played in Super Bowl LIV in 2020, with Patrick Mahomes and Co. triumphing 31-20. However, the quarterback battle will be different this time with Brock Purdy under center for San Francisco instead of Jimmy Garoppolo.