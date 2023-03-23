March Madness

Who Has the Most Assists in a Single NCAA Tournament Game?

Kansas State's Markquis Nowell made history against Michigan State on Thursday

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Kansas State might have a Wildcat as its mascot, but Markquis Nowell was all dawg on Thursday.

The 23-year-old guard electrified the Madison Square Garden crowd as the No. 3 Wildcats topped the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans in overtime behind a 20-point, 19-assist, five-steal performance.

Dishing out 19 assists also put Nowell, a Harlem native, on the map for another reason: He broke the single-game record for most assists in an NCAA Tournament game.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

So, how does Nowell compare to other players who pulled the strings on offense for the entirety of a game? Let's take a look:

Who has the most assists in a single NCAA Tournament game?

Nowell stands alone at the top spot for the most assists in a single NCAA Tournament game with 19.

Here's a look at the list of men's players who had at least 15 or more in one game:

  • 2023: Markquis Nowell, No. 7 Kansas State -- 19 vs. No. 3 Michigan State in a 98-93 (OT) win
  • 1987: Mark Wade, No. 1 UNLV -- 18 vs. No. 1 Indiana in a 97-93 loss
  • 2000: Earl Watson, No. 6 UCLA -- 16 vs. No. 3 Maryland in a 105-70 win
  • 2008: Mitch Johnson, No. 3 Stanford -- 16 vs. No. 6 Marquette in an 82-81 (OT) win
  • 2019: Ja Morant, No. 12 Murray State -- 16 vs. No. 5 Marquette in an 83-64 win
  • 1985: Kenny Patterson, No. 10 DePaul -- 15 vs. No. 7 Syracuse in a 70-65 loss
  • 1987: Keith Smart, No. 1 Indiana -- 15 vs. No. 8 Auburn in a 107-90 win
  • 2000: Pepe Sanchez, No. 2 Temple -- 15 vs. No. 15 Lafayette in a 73-47 win
  • 2011: Aaron Craft, No. 1 Ohio State -- 15 vs. No. 8 George Mason in a 98-66 win

How old is Markquis Nowell?

Sports

31 mins ago

Watch the Washington Capitals on NBC Sports Washington

Lionel Messi 2 hours ago

Argentina's Lionel Messi Scores 800th Career Goal on Free Kick Vs. Panama

Nowell is 23 years old. He was born on Dec. 25, 1999.

What is Markquis Nowell's height?

Nowell's 19-assist performance is more notable considering he's not exactly that tall. The 23-year-old is listed at 5-foot-8.

Is Markquis Nowell going to the NBA?

Nowell, 23, is a fifth-year senior at Kansas State having played his first three years of college basketball with the Little Rock Trojans. The 5-foot-8, 160-pound guard has not yet officially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, but this performance could elevate his standing as a possible mid-to-late second-round pick.

This article tagged under:

March MadnessNCAA Tournament
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us