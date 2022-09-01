Who are Serena and Venus Williams playing in doubles? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the third night this week, Serena Williams will be taking the Arthur Ashe court at the U.S. Open – but this time, she won’t be alone. Serena and Venus Williams accepted a wild card into the women’s doubles tournament, adding even more intrigue to Serena’s final U.S. Open as she evolves out of her tennis career.

While Serena continued her run in singles with a win Wednesday night, the sisters will look to advance in doubles at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. Let’s take a look at who they’ll be facing.

Who are Serena and Venus Williams playing in doubles?

The Williams sisters are teaming up in a Grand Slam for the first time since they reached the third round of the 2018 French Open. They have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, going a perfect 14-0 whenever they reach the finals.

Across the net on Thursday will be a pair of Czech players: Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.

Who is Lucie Hradecka?

Hradecka, 37, is currently ranked No. 25 in the world in doubles. She has three Grand Slams in doubles: two in women’s with countrywoman Andrea Hlavackova (the 2011 French Open and 2013 U.S. Open) and one in mixed (2013 French Open).

Hradecka and Hlavackova knocked the Williams sisters out of the 2013 U.S. Open in the quarterfinals on their way to that title.

Who is Linda Noskova?

Noskova will be the youngest of the four players on court by far. By the time she was born in November 2004, Serena Williams had already won six Grand Slams, including the first “Serena Slam,” while Venus had four Grand Slams to her name.

The 17-year-old Noskova is at her first U.S. Open after qualifying for the main draw with three wins last week. She lost in the first round on Tuesday to fellow Czech Marie Bouzkova. At her first Grand Slam, this May in Roland Garros, she fell in the first round to Emma Raducanu.

This is the first time Hradecka and Noskova have teamed up, putting them at a significant experience deficit to the Williams sisters.