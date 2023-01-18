Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Arizona is back under center.
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Arizona Cardinals and west of Phoenix, is the host venue for Super Bowl LVII.
It marks Arizona’s fourth time hosting the NFL’s ultimate showdown, with three of them coming after 2008.
Where does it rank among other cities throughout the Super Bowl era? Let’s take a look at which cities have hosted the most Super Bowls in NFL history:
Two cities have hosted at least 10 or more Super Bowls, but one has the most: Miami. Here’s a look at the Magic City’s Super Bowl history and every other location with at least one hosted Super Bowl to its name.
Miami – 11
- Hard Rock Stadium: 1989, 1995, 1995, 2007, 2010, 2020
- Orange Bowl: 1968, 1969, 1971, 1976, 1979
New Orleans – 10
- Caesars Superdome: 1978, 1981, 1986, 1990, 1997, 2002, 2013
- Tulane Stadium: 1970, 1972, 1975
Los Angeles – 8
- Rose Bowl: 1977, 1980, 1983, 1987, 1993
- Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: 1967, 1973
- SoFi Stadium: 2022
Tampa – 5
- Raymond James Stadium: 2001, 2009, 2021
- Tampa Stadium: 1984, 1991
Phoenix – 4
- State Farm Stadium: 2008, 2015, 2023
- Sun Devil Stadium: 1996
San Diego – 3
- Qualcomm Stadium: 1988, 1998, 2003
Houston – 3
- NRG Stadium: 2004, 2017
- Rice Stadium: 1974
Atlanta – 3
- Georgia Dome: 1994, 2000
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 2019
Detroit – 2
- Pontiac Silverdome: 1982
- Ford Field: 2006
San Francisco/Bay Area – 2
- Stanford Stadium: 1985
- Levi’s Stadium: 2016
Minneapolis – 2
- Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome: 1992
- U.S. Bank Stadium: 2018
Jacksonville – 1
- Alltel Stadium: 2005
Dallas – 1
- AT&T Stadium: 2011
Indianapolis – 1
- Lucas Oil Stadium: 2012
New York/New Jersey – 1
- MetLife Stadium: 2014