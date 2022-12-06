‘Where Our Club Belongs': Washington Spirit's Home Matches Moving to Audi Field

Washington Spirit announced Tuesday its 2023 home matches will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

The women’s soccer club signed a multiyear agreement with D.C. United, making Navy Yard in Southwest D.C. the team’s “exclusive” new home, the Spirit said in a release.

“The state-of-the-art Audi Field will allow our athletes to perform at the highest level and produce the best results possible,” President of Soccer Operations Mark Krikorian said in a release. “It is one of the best professional soccer stadiums in the country and it is where our club belongs. We are looking to dominate in the District.”

IT’S HAPPENING!



Every single Spirit home game will be at @AudiField beginning in 2023!



More info: https://t.co/EGbWThNyao pic.twitter.com/H94S2u3vU3 — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) December 6, 2022

The team previously played home games in various stadiums across the region, including Audi Field, Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia, and the Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds. Half of the teams’ games were held at Audi Field in the past two years, according to Spirit.

D.C. United, the region's men’s soccer team, has been playing at Audi Field since 2018. The team used to play at RFK Stadium in Southeast D.C., which is currently being demolished.

The Spirit said it will continue to practice at the United Performance Center in Leesburg, as well as hold events in the area. Northern Virginia had been the team’s part-time home for the past three years.

The team said it plans to enhance the fan experience at Audi Field with added benefits for season ticket holders, pre-match activities and elevated game presentations.

The Washington Spirit’s season begins March 25, 2023. Tickets go on sale Dec. 20.