With the first half of the NBA season coming to a close, fans and players are looking forward to the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend during the midseason break.

The Utah Jazz will host the 72nd edition of the NBA All-Star Game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. It will also mark the 30th anniversary of the first time the Jazz hosted the NBA All-Star Game in 1993. The All-Star voting for the starting rosters opened on Tuesday, and the final rosters will be announced in January and February.

But with the game less than two months away, some may already be looking at future locations.

So, for any fan that is already planning to start booking hotel reservations and attend the star-studded basketball event in the future, here's a look at future NBA All-Star Game locations for the upcoming seasons:

When is the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2023 NBA All-Star weekend will kick off on Friday, Feb. 17, and conclude with the All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on?

The All-Star Game will air live on TNT. TBS will also present an alternate broadcast featuring Inside the NBA’s Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith.

Where will the next All-Star Games be hosted?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be hosted by the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 14, 2024, at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

Even though 2025 is a few years away, there are a few cities that would be eligible to host the 74th edition of the NBA All-Star weekend:

Golden State Warriors - San Francisco, California (Chase Center)

Atlanta Hawks - Atlanta, Georgia (State Farm Arena)

Orlando Magic - Orlando, Florida (Amway Center)

Milwaukee Bucks - Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Fiserv Forum)

The Phoenix Suns reportedly will submit a bid to host the 2025 All-Star Game, according to Evan Sidery of BasketballNews.com. If they are unsuccessful, they will submit a second bid to host the event in 2026.

How much are the 2023 NBA All-Star tickets?

The NBA All-Star tickets have been separated into two different categories: Weekend Experience Packages and Single Day Experience Packages (with the option to add on hotel accommodations) on the NBA Experiences website.

Third-party tickets for the game will also be sold on sites like Seat Geek and Vivid Seats. Prices range from $1,167 for upper level all the way to $8,500 for lower-level seats.