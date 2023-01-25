NHL

When Is the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline?

Trade season is about to get underway in the NHL

By Kristen Conti

When is the 2023 NHL trade deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the biggest days of the season is approaching in the hockey world – the trade deadline. It’s officially time to start strategizing.

Though we only recently crossed the halfway mark of the 2022-23 NHL season, it’s time to start deliberating changes and considering possibilities, especially with Stanley Cup aspirations on the line.

There are always a lot of choices to be made prior to the trade deadline, and these choices will ultimately decide the fate of your favorite team – whether it be a good rebuild or a questionable trade-off.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

As we head into the NHL trading period, let’s look at some details about the 2023 deadline:

When is the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline?

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is Friday, March 3, at 3 p.m. ET. 

Sports

MLB 1 hour ago

Beltré, Mauer Among First-Year Eligible Players for Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024

NFL 2 hours ago

One Free Agent Player Fit for Every NFL Team in 2023

Teams must make trades by this date and calls of the trade must be sent to the league office by this time.

Can trades be made after the deadline?

The simple answer is yes, however, if trades are made after March 3, there is a price to pay. If a team trades for a player after the deadline, the player is not eligible to play in any regular season or playoff games for their new club.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NHL
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us