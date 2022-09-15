When is the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 19th edition of the FIBA Women’s World Cup is upon us, and this year the United States will be trying for its 11th title.

The FIBA Women’s World Cup, which aligns with the Olympic Games cycles (starting in 1986), is a quadrennial competition that showcases the best of the best in basketball from federations near and far.

Over a course of 10 days, 12 nations will compete for the FIBA World Cup title. It only makes sense to first glance at some of the logistics before we start seeing all the basketball coming our way:

When is the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup?

The 2022 FIBA World Cup will take place on Thursday, Sept. 22, and run until Saturday, Oct. 1.

The tournament will be held in Sydney, Australia, at the Sydney Olympic Park.

What are the groups for the 2022 FIBA World Cup?

The draw for the 2022 FIBA World Cup took place on March 3, 2022, in Australia where the 12 teams were split into two pots. During the draw, two groups were formed, including:

Group A

Belgium

China

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Puerto Rico

South Korea

United States

Group B

France

Serbia

Japan

Mali

Canada

Australia

What is the schedule for the 2022 FIBA World Cup?

The group phase will begin on Thursday, Sept. 22, and run until Tuesday, Sept. 27. Next will be the quarterfinals, which will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29. The semifinals will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, and finally the final will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Here is the full schedule:

Group phase

BIH-PUR (Sept. 21, 8:30 p.m. ET)

USA-BEL (Sept. 21, 9:30 p.m. ET)

CAN-SRB (Sept. 21, 11 p.m. ET)

JPN-MLI (Sept. 22, 12 a.m. ET)

KOR-CHN (Sept. 22, 3:30 a.m. ET)

AUS-FRA (Sept. 22, 6:30 a.m. ET)

PUR-USA (Sept. 22, 8:30 p.m. ET)

SRB-JPN (Sept. 22, 10 p.m. ET)

BEL-KOR (Sept. 22, 11 p.m. ET)

CHN-BIH (Sept. 23, 12:30 a.m. ET)

FRA-CAN (Sept. 23, 4 a.m. ET)

MLI-AUS (Sept. 23, 6:30 a.m. ET)

USA-CHN (Sept. 24, 12:30 a.m. ET)

BIH-KOR (Sept. 24, 4 a.m. ET)

PUR-BEL (Sept. 24, 6:30 a.m. ET)

MLI-FRA (Sept. 25, 12:30 a.m. ET)

AUS-SRB (Sept. 25, 4 a.m. ET)

JPN-CAN (Sept. 25, 6:30 a.m. ET)

BEL-BIH (Sept. 25, 9:30 p.m. ET)

SRB-MLI (Sept. 25, 11:30 p.m. ET)

KOR-USA (Sept. 26, 12 a.m. ET)

FRA-JPN (Sept. 26, 2 a.m. ET)

CHN-PUR (Sept. 26, 3:30 a.m. ET)

CAN-AUS (Sept. 26, 6:30 a.m. ET)

PUR-KOR (Sept. 26, 9:30 p.m. ET)

CHN-BEL (Sept. 26, 11:30 p.m. ET)

USA-BIH (Sept. 27, 12 a.m. ET)

MLI-CAN (Sept. 27, 2 a.m. ET)

SRB-FRA (Sept. 27, 3:30 a.m. ET)

AUS-JPN (Sept. 27, 6:30 a.m. ET)

Quarterfinals

Game 1 (Sept. 29, 10 p.m. ET)

Game 2 (Sept. 29, 12:30 a.m. ET)

Game 3 (Sept. 29, 4 a.m. ET)

Game 4 (Sept. 29, 6:30 a.m. ET)

Semifinals

Game 1 (Sept. 30, 3 a.m. ET)

Game 2 (Sept. 30, 5:30 a.m. ET)

Third place game

(Sept. 30, 11 p.m. ET)

Final