What's the NFL Record for Passing Touchdowns in a Game?

The Baltimore Ravens looked well on their way to a victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

And then Tua happened.

With by far the best game of his young NFL career, Tua Tagovailoa powered the Dolphins to an improbable 42-38 comeback victory at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

After falling behind 35-14 late in the third, Tagovailoa threw four passing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including 48-yard and 60-yard bombs to Tyreek Hill. The former first-round pick's incredible quarter was capped by a game-winning eight-yard connection with Jaylen Waddle inside the final 20 seconds.

Tagovailoa finished with a staggering passing line of 36-for-50 with 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. His six touchdown passes tied Dan Marino and Bob Griese for the Dolphins' single-game franchise record, but how close did he come to the NFL record?

What's the single-game NFL record for passing touchdowns?

Tagovailoa needed one more touchdown pass to match the NFL record.

A total of eight players have thrown for a record seven touchdowns in one game, with Hall of Famer Sid Luckman being the first to achieve the feat. As a member of the Chicago Bears, Luckman lit up the New York Giants for seven touchdowns in November 1943.

Drew Brees was the most recent player with a seven-TD game, doing so in a thrilling 52-49 New Orleans Saints win over the Giants back in November 2015.

The other QBs to reach the milestone are Adrian Burk (Eagles, 1954), George Blanda (Oilers, 1961), Y.A. Tittle (Giants, 1962), Joe Kapp (Vikings, 1969), Peyton Manning (Broncos, 2013) and Nick Foles (Eagles, 2013).

Tagovailoa's six-TD game is tied for ninth all time with a long list of players. Prior to Sunday, Patrick Mahomes was the last player to have a six-TD performance. Despite Mahomes' huge outing, the Kansas City Chiefs actually lost that November 2018 game in a 54-51 shootout with the Los Angeles Rams.