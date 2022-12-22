What Scott Boras Texted Mets Owner After Giants Halted Carlos Correa Presser

What Boras texted Mets owner after Giants postponed Correa presser originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants shocked the baseball world Tuesday by postponing Carlos Correa's introductory press conference, reportedly over a disagreement about the star shortstop's physical the previous day.

That opened the door for New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, who was disappointed he initially swung and missed at acquiring Correa.

Scott Boras, Correa's agent, made sure to make the most of the moment.

“Correa-mas may have come early!” Boras texted Cohen after the Giants announced the press conference was postponed, per The Athletic. “You have a minute?”

Late Tuesday night, the Mets reportedly agreed to sign Correa to a 12-year contract worth $315 million, one year and $35 million less than the Giants' offer.

"This is your lucky day," Boras said Thursday morning about his message to Cohen. "I think Steve viewed it that way. He viewed it like, 'OK, we have definite interest.' He wanted to meet with his baseball [operations] people. I apprised them of the current situation, and I said, 'Make sure you review all your records that we have given you before you proceed. They understood that and, over the hours, proceeded."

The Mets have been the biggest spenders of the 2022-23 MLB offseason, splurging for Correa but also adding three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga, left-hander Jose Quintana and reliever David Robertson. New York also brought back outfielder Brandon Nimmo, closer Edwin Diaz and setup man Adam Ottavino on massive contracts.

Luxury tax? What luxury tax?

“I thought it was a dream,” one Mets official told The Athletic of the Correa addition. “You wake up and you’ve got a fantasy lineup.”

The Mets now have Correa, shortstop Francisco Lindor and slugger Pete Alonso in the middle of their lineup. They will be one of the favorites to emerge from the National League next October.

The Giants, meanwhile, are in the midst of devastatingly disappointing offseason after they missed out on superstars Correa and Aaron Judge.