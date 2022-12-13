What NFL Week 15 Games Are on Saturday? Schedule, How to Watch

What NFL Week 15 games are on Saturday? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The first Football Saturday is upon us.

An NFL game will be held on a Saturday for the first time this season in Week 15. And not just one game either, as three contests will take place across the day.

Two of the matchups feature divisional showdowns, while the other boasts one of the league's top teams.

Here's what to know about the Saturday games in Week 15.

What NFL games are on Saturday in Week 15?

The Saturday slate begins with the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings (10-3) hosting the lowly Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1). The Vikings, who are coming off their third loss, can clinch the NFC North with a win. Indy, meanwhile, has just a 3% chance of making the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight.

The action will then shift over to Cleveland, where the Browns (5-8) host the Baltimore Ravens (9-4) in an AFC North battle. Cleveland has even worse playoff odds (1%) than the Colts after dropping its first two games of the Deshaun Watson era. Baltimore, on the other hand, has kept pace with the Cincinnati Bengals atop the division despite losing a quarterback in two straight games. Lamar Jackson exited the Week 13 win over Denver with a knee injury and Tyler Huntley left the Week 14 win over Pittsburgh with a concussion. Undrafted rookie Anthony Brown would be in line to start if Jackson and Huntley are still sidelined.

Another divisional matchup will follow to close out the day, as the No. 1-seeded Buffalo Bills (10-3) welcome the rival Miami Dolphins (8-5) to what could be a very cold and snowy Orchard Park. The Bills can clinch a playoff spot if they avenge what was a wild 21-19 loss to Miami in Week 3. Following two consecutive losses, the Dolphins need a victory over Buffalo to have a realistic shot at winning the division.

Here's a full look at the schedule for Saturday, Dec. 17:

Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings: 1 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: 4:30 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: 8:15 p.m. ET

What TV channel are the NFL Week 15 Saturday games on?

All three matchups will be broadcast on NFL Network.

How to stream the NFL Week 15 Saturday games

Fans can stream all three contests on NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+.

Are there any Week 16 NFL games on Christmas Eve?

Week 16 will feature another football-packed weekend. A total of 11 games will be played on Christmas Eve (Saturday, Dec. 24), headlined by Seahawks-Chiefs, Giants-Vikings, Bengals-Patriots, Commanders-49ers and Eagles-Cowboys.