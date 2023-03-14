What is the biggest upset in NCAA women’s tournament history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament bracket is set and teams from around the country are ready to battle it out for their schools.

While the top seeds of the tournament statistically have a greater chance of going further within the bracket, it would not be the first time a No. 16 seed took out a top seed.

With the national tournament set to tip off on Wednesday, let’s take a look at some of the biggest upsets March Madness has seen over the years:

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Every year it seems the internet wants the NCAA tournament to expand to more teams. So, we took it to the extreme. This is what March Madness could look like if every eligible D1 team participated.

Has a No. 16 ever beaten a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament

In the 1998 tournament, Harvard defeated Stanford to become the first team No. 16 seed to oust the No. 1 seed in either a men's or women's bracket.

What is the farthest a No. 16 seed has gone?

No. 16 seed Harvard made it to the second round in 1998, becoming the first No. 16 seed to reach that milestone in March Madness. The team went on to lose in the second round.

March Madness is quickly approaching. Here’s a look at the biggest upsets in NCAA men’s basketball tournament history.

How many times has a No. 15 seed beaten a No. 2 seed?

A No. 15 seed has never beaten a No. 2 seed in the national tournament.

Was there ever a perfect bracket?

There has never been a verified perfect bracket, according to the NCAA. The organization has been tracking online submissions across platforms since 2016 and used archival data before that.

What is the farthest a No. 16 seed has gone?

No. 16 seed Harvard made it to the second round in 1998, becoming the first No. 16 seed to reach that milestone in March Madness. The team went on to lose in the second round.

What is the lowest-seeded team to win the NCAA women’s basketball tournament?

The lowest seed to win the basketball national championship is No. 3. It occurred in 1994 when North Carolina won it all, and 1997, when Tennessee earned the national title.