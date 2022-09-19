What is the Bears' all-time record against the Packers? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Another trip to Lambeau Field and another loss for the Chicago Bears.

That was the Green Bay Packers 104th win over the Bears, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers noted after the game.

"Now, we've won 104 times against them," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game. "I think everybody in Green Bay is counting."

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

So exactly how many wins to the Bears have over the Packers? 95, nine less than the Packers' 104 wins. The rivalry also includes six ties.

This gives the Packers a 52.2% win percentage, compared to the 47.8% Bears' win percentage.

The record in the rivalry has shifted dramatically under Rodgers, who owns a 23-5 record against the Bears. It was also the seventh-straight win over the Bears for the Packers.

So when exactly was the last time the Bears beat the Packers?

The last time the Bears beat the Packers was in 2018 at Soldier Field. At the time, the Packers held a slim 97-95-6 lead in the rivalry. This seven-game win streak against the Bears has really built their lead in the head-to-head record.

Chicago also hasn't beaten Green Bay at Lambeau Field since 2015.

Like Rodgers, Brett Favre also really turned the tide in the rivalry. Favre was 22-10 against the Bears while with the Packers. The Bears owned a more favorable 3-1 record over Favre when he played for the Vikings in the twilight of his career.