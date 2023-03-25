March Madness

What Are the Lowest Seeds to Make the Final Four, Win NCAA Tournament?

Half of the teams in this year's Elite Eight are seeded lower than No. 4

By Eric Mullin

There have been just three Final Fours that didn't feature a No. 1 seed since NCAA Tournament seeding began in 1979.

Before the Elite Eight even tips off, we already know it will happen a fourth time in 2023.

For the first time in men's March Madness history, all four 1-seeds failed to advance beyond the Sweet 16. Purdue was bounced in Round 1 followed by defending champion Kansas in Round 2. Then, Alabama and Houston both fell in the Sweet 16.

It hasn't just been a rough tournament for the 1-seeds, either. Texas was the lone 2-seed to make the Elite Eight, while Gonzaga and Kansas State made it as 3-seeds and UConn qualified as a 4-seed.

So with half of the Elite Eight field ranked lower than No. 4, here's a look at the lowest seeds to reach the Final Four and win the national championship.

What's the lowest seed to make the Final Four?

No. 9 Florida Atlantic would not be the lowest seed to ever reach the Final Four. That title is shared by five schools that made a Cinderella run to the Final Four as an 11-seed. It was first done by LSU in 1986 followed by George Mason in 2006, VCU in 2011, Loyola Chicago in 2018 and UCLA in 2021.

What's the lowest seed to win March Madness?

However, the Owls could become the lowest-seeded team to hoist a national championship, as it's never been done by a 9-seed. The No. 8-seeded 1985 Villanova Wildcats are the lowest seed to ever win the NCAA Tournament.

Final Four appearances by seed

Here's a breakdown of Final Four appearances by seed since 1979:

  • 1: 69
  • 2: 37
  • 3: 19
  • 4: 14
  • 5: 8
  • 6: 6
  • 7: 4
  • 8: 7
  • 9: 2
  • 10: 1
  • 11: 5
  • 12-16: 0

NCAA Tournament champions by seed

In addition to FAU, the No. 5-seeded Miami Hurricanes and San Diego State Aztecs also have a shot history, as a 5-seed has never won the Big Dance. Here's a breakdown of tournament champs by seed:

  • 1: 26
  • 2: 7
  • 3: 5
  • 4: 1
  • 5: 0
  • 6: 2
  • 7: 1
  • 8: 1
  • 9-16: 0

This article tagged under:

March MadnessNCAA Tournament
