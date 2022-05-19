What are the highest-scoring games in NHL playoff history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Throughout NHL playoff history, there have been some high-scoring affairs on the ice.

Wednesday’s Game 1 matchup between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers in the second round became tied for the fifth-highest scoring game in NHL playoff history. The Flames won 9-6, with Matthew Tkachuk’s hat-trick leading the way.

Which other games have seen similar scoring outbursts? Here are the highest-scoring games in NHL playoff history:

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

1. Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers - 18

Los Angeles beat Edmonton 10-8 in Game 1 of the division semifinals on April 7, 1982 to secure the top spot on this list.

2. Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Pirates - 17

Pittsburgh defeated Philadelphia 10-7 in Game 5 of the division finals on April 25, 1989.

T-3. Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers - 16

History often repeats itself. This time, however, Edmonton was on the victorious side. The Oilers thrashed Los Angeles 13-3 in Game 2 of the division semifinals on April 8, 1987.

T-3. Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings - 16

The same now applies for Los Angeles. The Kings drubbed the Flames 12-4 in Game 4 of the division semifinals on April 10, 1990.

T-5. Chicago Blackhawks at Montreal Canadiens - 15

The Blackhawks scraped by the Oilers 8-7 in Game 5 of the 1973 Stanley Cup Final.

T-5. Minnesota North Stars at Boston Bruins - 15

The North Stars beat the Bruins 9-6 in the preliminary round of the 1981 NHL Playoffs.

T-5. Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers - 15

Edmonton secured a 10-5 win over Chicago in Game 5 of the conference finals in 1985.

T-5. Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings - 15

Los Angeles defeated Calgary 9-6 in Game 6 of the conference finals in 1993.

T-5. Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames - 15

As aforementioned, Edmonton’s and Calgary’s Game 1 contest in the second round of the 2022 playoffs became the newest addition to this list. Calgary won 9-6.

Four games in NHL playoff history had 14 combined goals: Blackhawks at Bruins (1974), Detroit Red Wings at Blackhawks (1985), Oilers at Blackhawks (1985) and Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils (1988).