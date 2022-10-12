It took just six minutes for Mohamed Salah to bag a special hat-trick.

During Liverpool’s 7-1 win on Wednesday over Rangers FC in the UEFA Champions League group stage, Salah scored a hat-trick in just six minutes and 12 seconds, making it the quickest period to achieve the feat in the competition’s history.

The 30-year-old winger replaced Darwin Núñez in the 68th minute and scored his first goal in the 75th. His final two goals came in the 80th and 81st minutes, respectively, which stamped his spot in the record books.

Here’s the goal that sealed the hat-trick, which was a fine finesse shot from just inside the right edge of the box, an area Salah has made his own throughout his career.

So, what other players netted hat-tricks in incredibly fast fashion? Let’s take a look:

What are the fastest hat-tricks scored in UEFA Champions League history?

