What Are the Food Prices at SoFi Stadium? A Guide Ahead of Rams vs. Bills

The NFL is back, and so are your favorite food options.

Ahead of the league’s opening night contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, one pressing question might be on your mind: What are the food prices at SoFi Stadium?

The short answer: not cheap. SoFi Stadium, which opened in September of 2020 and hosted Super Bowl LVI, does not have wallet-friendly prices.

Let’s take a look at what to expect inside the stadium:

What are the food prices at SoFi Stadium?

Throughout different venues inside the venue, the prices are the same. Sawtelle Bl, one of the vendors named after a nearby street and neighborhood, has these prices that are similar throughout the stadium:

Featured:

Crispy chickens strips and tots – $17

Crispy chicken sandwich – $17

Asian buffalo tenders – $17

Chick’n nuggets and tots – $18

Snacks:

Tots – $5

Cheese tots – $9

Frito-lay bagged snacks – $5

Chocolate chip cookies – $8

Super fudgy brownies – $8

L.A. Streets:

Hot dog – $9

Tsunami tots – $13

Soft pretzel – $7

Beverages:

Souvenir soda – $8

Pepsi fountain soda – $6

Aquafina aluminum bottled water – $5

Alcoholic beverages:

Premium beer (Stella Artois, Pacifico) – $17

Wine (The Paring Chardonnay, The Paring Rosé) – $17