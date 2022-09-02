Watch Venus Williams Greet Knicks' Toppin, Quickley at US Open

What do Venus Williams, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley have in common?

Well, they know how to entertain a packed New York crowd and love supporting tennis legend Serena Williams.

What do @Venuseswilliams , @obitoppin1 and @IQ_GodSon have in common?



Well, they know how to entertain a packed New York Crowd and love supporting tennis legend #SerenaWilliams #usopen pic.twitter.com/oc5Azwr7Zo — Julia Elbaba (@JulesElbaba) September 3, 2022

Upon arriving to the U.S. Open, the trio shook hands before heading into Arthur Ashe Stadium to catch the 23-time Grand Slam Champion take on the third round.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Toppin, 24, has been a forward for the Knicks since 2020 when he was drafted by the franchise in the first round. This year, he became the NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion.

Quickley, 23, was also drafted in 2020 and has been playing with the Knicks as a guard since. In 2021, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

The three are watching Williams take on Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic for a spot in the U.S. Open fourth round.