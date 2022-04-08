Watch the Phillie Phanatic Skydive Into Citizens Bank Park

WATCH: Phanatic skydives into CBP for Opening Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The vibes in South Philly for Phillies Opening Day were absolutely sky-high on Friday, and the team decided to take the phrase "sky-high" literally.

How do you kick off a season with extremely high hopes?

Have the Phillie Phanatic skydive into Citizens Bank Park, naturally.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

(Yes, seriously.)

Please enjoy the absolutely trippy visual of the furry green mascot, baseball's finest personality, soaring into the ballpark from all the way up in the sky:

🚨 FLYING PHILLIE PHANATIC ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/jUlZmJUny4 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 8, 2022

WHAT. AN. ENTRANCE.

This is the perfect way to start the year off in front of a sold-out stadium down in the Stadium Complex. Fans are fired up. The Phillies are loaded with big bats. This could be a truly fiery year for the Fightins.

And with the old Phanatic design back in the park, this entrance is exactly the right note to start the year.

You've got to imagine that juice spilled over into Kyle Schwarber's leadoff home run in the bottom of the first, right?

Phils are back, folks.