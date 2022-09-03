Nick Kyrgios

Watch Nick Kyrgios Break Out Wild Celebration in US Open Win

Kyrgios had some fun during his third-round victory

By Max Molski

Check out the highlight below

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios seems to be enjoying himself at the 2022 U.S. Open.

The Australian brought out some antics during his third-round match against American J.J. Wolf on Friday. While Kyrgios can be unpredictable, his behavior was rather playful in what became a straight-sets victory.

When he threaded a shot past Wolf to take a 3-1 lead over Wolf in the second set, he broke out an Elvis-esque celebration. Check out the moment below beginning at the :47 mark:

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kyrgios cruised to a 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 victory. His celebration following match point was much more vocal than his prior one:

With the win, Kyrgios advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time in his career.

Sports

US Open Tennis 3 hours ago

Who Is Richard Gasquet? Getting to Know Nadal's Third-Round Opponent

3 hours ago

10 Intriguing Homecoming Games to Watch in 2022-23 NBA Season

Next up for Kyrgios is a match against the top-ranked player in the world, Daniil Medvedev, on Sunday. If Kyrgios pulls off the upset, we can only expect that the celebration will be even more emphatic.

This article tagged under:

Nick KyrgiosUS Open Tennis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us