Watch: Larry O'Brien Trophy Skydives to Game 1 of NBA Finals

The NBA's championship trophy took an unusual route to Heat-Nuggets Game 1

By Eric Mullin

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The Larry O'Brien Trophy was falling from the Denver sky ahead of the 2023 NBA Finals.

The NBA's championship trophy took an unusual route to Thursday's Game 1 between the Heat and Nuggets, as it was delivered to Ball Arena in Denver with the help of a plane and skydiver.

The NBA documented the trophy's journey through the air:

Soon enough, that trophy will be a historic piece of hardware for one franchise. The Nuggets are in the Finals for the first time in franchise history, looking to pick up their first Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The Heat, on the other hand, have won three titles across six Finals appearances, but this opportunity presents them with a chance to become the lowest-seeded champion in league history. Miami is just the second eight-seed to reach the Finals.

Game 1 of Heat-Nuggets tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The NBA champion will hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Here’s everything you need to know about the NBA’s championship trophy.

