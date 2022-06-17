Cameron Young

WATCH: Cameron Young Sinks Hole-in-One at 2022 US Open

Young shot a quadruple-bogey just three holes prior to the ace

By Eric Mullin

American Cameron Young missed the cut at the 2022 U.S. Open.

But he won't be leaving The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, without having etched his name into the U.S. Open history books.

On the par-3 third hole of Friday's second round, Young made a hole-in-one from 165 yards out. His ace is just the 48th known hole-in-one in tournament history.

Gotta love the club-flip celebration.

The incredible shot came during what was a wild six-hole stretch for the 25-year-old. Young shot a quadruple-bogey on the par-4 third hole and then a bogey on the fourth hole, dropping his overall score to +9 with five holes to go. Then, he nearly pulled off an improbable comeback to make the cut.

The PGA Tour rookie birdied the fifth, aced the sixth and birdied the seventh and eighth to bring his score to +4. With the projected cut at +4, he finished his round with a par on the ninth hole.

An impressive last-ditch effort, but Young ultimately failed to make the cut for the third time in three career appearances at the U.S. Open.

