WATCH: Bills OC Ken Dorsey explodes in booth after last-second loss

The Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

After completing a pass in the final seconds while trailing 21-19, quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense rushed to the line to spike the ball for a field goal attempt. The only problem was that time expired before they could even snap it.

Moments after the loss, cameras caught Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey in the booth. Let's just say the Miami alum wasn't too happy about losing his homecoming game:

Led by Dorsey, the Bills' offense was unstoppable in the first two weeks. But they ran into some troubles in Week 3 despite possessing the ball for over 40 minutes.

Buffalo managed just 17 offensive points in the 21-19 loss, with the final two coming on a safety. Josh Allen finished 42 of 63 passing for 400 yards and two touchdowns, but the final play -- and Dorsey's reaction -- will be the last memory from Sunday's game.